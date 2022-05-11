NTSB released report of July 2021 fatal plane crash in Iowa

LAMONI, Iowa (WOWT) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a report last month with more details on a fatal plane crash in Iowa last July.

Omaha property owner David Paladino and his 15-year-old grand-nephew died when the private plane was trying to land at the Lamoni Municipal Airport after departing the Creston Municipal Airport.

It’s reported the cause of the crash is loss of control in flight.

The report states the plane caught on fire and Paladino and his grand-nephew could not make it out. Also, there are reports of no evidence of mechanical failure in the crash.

Several witnesses saw the airplane bounce during the landing and believed they were doing a touch and go.

The witnesses saw the airplane bank, the wingtip hit the ground and the plane “cartwheeled” according to the release.

The NTSB report states the pilot started flying in 2019 and in Nov. 2020 they failed a practical examination for a private pilot certification that needed reexamination for specialties such as takeoff, landing, go-around, and navigation.

The pilot received a certificate for flying a Cessna 172 in Dec. 2020 and finished transition training in March 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.