High-speed car chase in Iowa ends in fiery wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Part of a police pursuit was caught on camera of a spectacular scene on I-29 Monday.

“Here they come. Black Honda Civic being chased by two cops! I watched the dude try to hit him with spike sticks!” said Zavier Peterson.

As Iowa state troopers were pursuing a small black Honda, the patrol says troopers successfully deployed stop sticks but the driver tried to get away on flat tires.

This driver was lucky to not have injuries after eluding Troopers on I-29 (Harrison County). Stop sticks were successfully deployed. The driver continued on flat tires which caused their vehicle to catch fire.



That move soon started a fire and by the time the driver decided he’d had enough and pulled off the road, his car was on fire just south of the I-29/I-680 interchange.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver got out and troopers then drove him directly to jail.

