High-speed car chase in Iowa ends in fiery wreck

A spectacular scene on I-29 on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Part of a police pursuit was caught on camera of a spectacular scene on I-29 Monday.

“Here they come. Black Honda Civic being chased by two cops! I watched the dude try to hit him with spike sticks!” said Zavier Peterson.

As Iowa state troopers were pursuing a small black Honda, the patrol says troopers successfully deployed stop sticks but the driver tried to get away on flat tires.

That move soon started a fire and by the time the driver decided he’d had enough and pulled off the road, his car was on fire just south of the I-29/I-680 interchange.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver got out and troopers then drove him directly to jail.

