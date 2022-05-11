Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thursday evening cold front brings a severe weather threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat lasts into Thursday, it’ll be a hot, humid and windy day... Temperatures climb quickly and when combined with the humidity it’ll feel even hotter! The Metro and many of the surrounding areas will feel as hot as the upper 90s by the mid afternoon.

Heat index (wowt)

By the evening we’ll look ahead to storm chances that come ahead of a cool down. The storms that move in Thursday evening bring a severe weather risk and we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Day due to the severe threat.

6 First Alert Day Thursday (wowt)

Our highest severe risk will be over E Nebraska and parts of NW Iowa with the risk lessening as you move SE. The main threats will be hail and strong wind gusts of up to 70mph.

The timing of the line of storms is still a bit up in the air, developing over our W counties after 7 PM and moving into the Metro after 9 PM... the timing into the Metro is what is most unclear at this time but it will be sometime after 9. We’ll keep an eye on that. As the line initiates out west it will be most organized, bringing the highest severe threat W of the metro where both hail of up to 1″ and strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph will be possible.

Storms out W after 7 PM (wowt)

As the line moves E it’ll break up a bit... that means we likely have a lesser risk for hail producing storms in the Metro and E and the highest threat will be for strong winds.

Storms in the Metro after 9 PM (wowt)

Storm chances will continue into the early overnight hours of Friday with the severe threat dwindling... showers will last into early Friday morning.

Overnight storms (wowt)

We’ll drop to the low 80s on Friday with clearing skies through the day... We push highs further down into the weekend with 80s Saturday and 70s making a return Sunday. Storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning... potentially continuing into the mid morning hours Sunday before drying out.

Next 5 days (wowt)

70s are on track to last into the middle of next work week!

