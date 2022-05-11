Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - 90s return ahead of a Thursday severe weather threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a break from the 90s for most, the heat returns for all by mid week as 90s make a return to the forecast in the Metro. In addition to the heat, it’ll also be a humid day with muggy conditions through the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the 90s all afternoon with temperatures feeling as hot as 98 in the Metro by 4 PM!

Muggy on Wednesday (wowt)

Wednesday heat index (wowt)

The heat lasts into Thursday, it’ll be a hot, humid and windy day... and by the evening we’ll look ahead to storm chances that come ahead of another cool down. The storms that move in Thursday evening bring a severe weather risk and we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Day due to the severe threat.

First Alert Day (wowt)

Our highest severe risk will be over E Nebraska and parts of NW Iowa with the risk lessening as you move SE. The main threats will be hail and strong wind gusts of up to 70mph.

Severe weather outlook (wowt)

The timing of the line of storms is still up in the air... moving into the Metro after 7 PM, but the most likely scenario will be deeper into the evening, 9PM and into the early overnight hours. We’ll keep an eye on that. As the line initiates out west it will be most organized, bringing the highest severe threat W of the metro.

Thursday evening storms (wowt)

As the line moves E it’ll break up a bit... that means we likely have a lesser risk for severe storms in the Metro and E, especially for wind gusts over 60mph, but still a risk!

Thursday late night storms (wowt)

We’ll drop to the low 80s on Friday with clearing skies through the day... We push highs further down into the weekend with 70s making a return. We can’t rule out storm chances at this point for either day this weekend but chances are looking spotty.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.