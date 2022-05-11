Advertisement

Election 2022: Flood easily wins GOP nod for Fortenberry seat; faces Pansing Brooks in November

Vargas has defeated Shelton by a wide margin.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s name was on the ballot, but it didn’t translate into enough votes to matter.

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk won the Republican nomination.

Congressman Fortenberry resigned in March but finished second in the primary Tuesday despite his conviction for lying to the FBI, which happened after the deadline to remove a name from local ballots.

Flood will face Patty Pansing Brooks, who handily won the Democratic primary in November’s general election. Voters will likely get a preview of that race when the two face off in a special election in June to decide who will finish out Fortenberry’s current term.

ELECTION RESULTS
2022 Nebraska primary

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Election 2022: AP projects winner in Republican governor primary
Election 2022: AP projects winner in Republican governor primary
Election 2022: AP projected winner in Nebraska Republican governor primary
Election 2022: AP projected winner in Nebraska Republican governor primary
Nebraska Republicans elected Jim Pillen as their candidate for governor in the state's primary...
LIVE: Pillen projected winner in Republican governor primary
Election 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional race
Election 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional race