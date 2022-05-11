Election 2022: Flood easily wins GOP nod for Fortenberry seat; faces Pansing Brooks in November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s name was on the ballot, but it didn’t translate into enough votes to matter.

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk won the Republican nomination.

Congressman Fortenberry resigned in March but finished second in the primary Tuesday despite his conviction for lying to the FBI, which happened after the deadline to remove a name from local ballots.

Flood will face Patty Pansing Brooks, who handily won the Democratic primary in November’s general election. Voters will likely get a preview of that race when the two face off in a special election in June to decide who will finish out Fortenberry’s current term.

