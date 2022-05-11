Advertisement

Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff’s race

The campaigning has been fierce in both parties.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The campaigning has been fierce in both parties in the primary for Douglas County Sheriff.

On the democratic ticket, former OPD Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez is running against Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

On the Republican side, voters are deciding between OPD Sergeant Aaron Hanson and retired OPD Lieutenant George Merithew.

The winners in each party will square off in the November general election.

