Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler but still humid today before some storm chances later in the week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will still be warm in the 60s out the door this morning but thankfully it’s not all that humid. Watch for a very spotty shower early but most of us will stay dry. Clouds that start the day in the area will decrease in the afternoon and give us yet another chance to warm this afternoon.

While we will start somewhat comfortable, the dew point will rise during the day adding humidity to the air all day long. It will likely be very muggy by the end of the day.

90s are set to return Wednesday and we’re set for another hot and humid afternoon. There is the shot at a brief storm between 3-6pm Wednesday afternoon that could be severe but they’ll zoom north and out of the area very quickly.

The next storm chance is Thursday night and that one has the potential to be a bit more widespread with strong to severe storms after 7pm. That has prompted a First Alert Day in our area for Thursday evening.

A line of storms will line form to our west after 5pm Thursday afternoon but likely won’t make it into our area until after 7pm later in the evening. Strong wind is likely the biggest threat from the storm but some hail and a tornado or two is possible as well. It’s still too early to know the specifics but stay up to date on the latest as we get closer to Thursday.

