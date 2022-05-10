Omaha man sentenced in Iowa federal court to 12 years in prison

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced to prison in Iowa federal court Monday.

Jeremy Joel Binns, 44, was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In an investigation with Council Bluffs Police, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, it’s reported Binns was arrested last March for selling meth at a Council Bluffs gas station.

According to the release, he was arrested again with meth about a month later following a high-speed chase in Omaha.

Officials say Binns was indicted last May and pleaded guilty last November.

