Officials ID Neligh police chief, woman involved in shooting

6 News has new details to report on an officer-involved shooting this past weekend in northeast Nebraska.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NELIGH, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska prosecutor has identified an officer who shot a driver accused of dragging the officer with her car as Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright.

Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler also identified the woman shot as 38-year-old Josie Auld of Norfolk. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Neligh following reports of a disturbance in a convenience store parking lot.

The Nebraska State Patrol has said 47-year-old Wright had stopped Auld’s car when she drove off, dragging the officer. Investigators say Wright then fired his gun, hitting Auld before he fell from the vehicle.

The patrol said a witness was able to force Auld’s vehicle off the road. Both Wright and Auld were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

