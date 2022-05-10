New signage at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday more signage went up inside the park at Charles Schwab Field.

This latest sign now hangs over the lower deck seating and lines up with home base.

This is the last major sign to go up but construction crews are still doing electrical work. Once that’s wrapped up, all the outside signage will be illuminated.

An agreement made with the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority in Omaha will implement Charles Schwab signage throughout the interior and exterior of the venue as well as branding on many items that are part of the facility’s operations.

Work continues as the rebranding project moves forward.

Big changes Wednesday at Omaha's downtown ballpark.

