Man killed in Waverly apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 61-year-old man was found dead after his apartment caught fire late Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in unit #17 of the Northland Apartments at 14020 Lancashire St. in Waverly shortly after 11 a.m.

According to LSO, Mark Umland was located deceased in his apartment. No other occupants of the building were injured.

LSO said the fire spread to other units in the building eventually causing either fire, smoke or water damage to all 8 units in the building. In addition to Waverly Fire; Southeast Fire, Greenwood Fire, Ashland Fire, Ceresco Fire, Raymond Fire and Eagle Fire all responded and extinguished the flames.

The fire displaced 8 households totaling 20 people. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.00.

