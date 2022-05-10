Advertisement

Man killed in Waverly apartment fire

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in unit #17 of the Northland Apartments at 14020 Lancashire St.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 61-year-old man was found dead after his apartment caught fire late Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in unit #17 of the Northland Apartments at 14020 Lancashire St. in Waverly shortly after 11 a.m.

According to LSO, Mark Umland was located deceased in his apartment. No other occupants of the building were injured.

LSO said the fire spread to other units in the building eventually causing either fire, smoke or water damage to all 8 units in the building. In addition to Waverly Fire; Southeast Fire, Greenwood Fire, Ashland Fire, Ceresco Fire, Raymond Fire and Eagle Fire all responded and extinguished the flames.

The fire displaced 8 households totaling 20 people. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.00.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

I-29 construction is proving to be a challenge for concert traffic
Council Bluffs traffic changes expected as concert season nears
Election 2022: Nebraska governor's race
Election 2022: Nebraska governor's race
Iowa man sentenced to probation for making false statement on water quality
Omaha man sentenced in Iowa federal court to 12 years in prison
New details in officer-involved shooting in Neligh
New details in officer-involved shooting in Neligh