Iowa man sentenced to probation for making false statement on water quality

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man who pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding water quality is sentenced in federal court.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa, Kendall Dean Kipp, 53, of Yale, Iowa - roughly 55 miles west of Des Moines, submitted falsified documents to the State of Iowa regarding the City of Yale’s water quality. Kipp was a certified drinking water operator for the city.

Kipp pleaded guilty to a charge of making a false statement in December 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office says the water was produced for residential use and making the false statement violated provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“As a certified drinking water operator, the defendant was entrusted not only with ensuring compliance with our environmental laws, but with the health and safety of the community,” said Cate Holston, Acting Special Agent in Charge of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Lenexa, Kansas. “His actions betrayed that trust, and today’s sentencing demonstrates that EPA will pursue and hold accountable those who intentionally violate the law.”

Kipp was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and perform 180 hours of community service over three years.

