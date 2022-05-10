Election 2022: Voters deciding key Nebraska gubernatorial, Congressional races

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Primary Election Day in Nebraska, and election officials are expecting higher voter turnouts because of one race: The closely contested Nebraska Republican gubernatorial race.

Frontrunners Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen, and Brett Lindstrom in particular have been engaged in fierce campaigning these last weeks and months, so much so that thousands of Nebraskans have recently switched their party affiliation most likely in order to participate in finalizing the Republican candidate ahead of November’s general election.

Nebraskans will also be keeping an eye on the results of two Congressional district primary races:

2nd District will be choosing their candidate to run for Republican incumbent Don Bacon’s seat. We will have updated results for the race between Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas right here and on our Democrats in thewill be choosing their candidate to run for Republican incumbent Don Bacon’s seat. We will have updated results for the race betweenandright here and on our election results page

1st District will be choosing a candidate to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Congress, with one plot twist: Republicans in thewill be choosing a candidate to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Congress, with one plot twist: His name is also on the ballot

Early voting

Early ballots mailed out to those officially requesting them — or picked up from the Election Commission office before 5 p.m. Monday — must be signed and placed in an official drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots cannot be returned to polling places, so they must be dropped into a ballot dropbox.

Nebraska voters casting their ballots early can track their ballot online.

In-person voting

Voters casting their ballots have until 8 p.m. to do so at their designated polling place.

As redistricting altered some polling locations, voters were notified by mail of their current polling place. Those preparing to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday can find their polling place by entering their address on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup page.

Voters can also find polling place information on the Douglas and Sarpy county websites:

Anyone needing a ride to a polling place can get free transportation on Tuesday via city transit. ORBT and Metro buses as well as MOBY paratransit vans will provide free transit for all riders on Tuesday to help facilitate free transit to polling places.

