Election 2022: Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District candidates vying for run at Bacon seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District is another key race in Tuesday’s primary election as voters will choose their candidate to run for Republican incumbent Congressman Don Bacon’s seat in November.

Candidates are hoping they stand out in a crowd. Republicans will be choosing between Bacon and challenger Steve Kuehl.

Democrats will be choosing between Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas.

Early voting

Early ballots mailed out to those officially requesting them — or picked up from the Election Commission office before 5 p.m. Monday — must be signed and placed in an official drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots cannot be returned to polling places, so they must be dropped into a ballot dropbox.

Nebraska voters casting their ballots early can track their ballot online.

Not counting the primary in 2020 during the pandemic, more Nebraska voters this year asked for an early ballot than ever before: 229,000.

But voters have been slow to turn in their ballots. As of Sunday 93,000 were still outstanding. Many more came in Monday. There are now 46,000 requested and unreturned.

Half of those are ballots in counties where mail-in voting is the only option. This means 183,000 people have already voted, not counting anyone who stood in line Tuesday. Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to put their requested ballots in a dropbox.

Regarding voter turnout, the heated governor’s race, with spending in the ballpark of $20 million, made for a higher than usual expected turnout.

The Nebraska Secretary of State is predicting a turnout of 35%. Primary turnouts have recently been much lower in non-presidential years. 2018 saw a primary election turnout of 25%, 2014 had 28% turnout, and 2010 had a 24% turnout.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said more can be done to increase turnout.

“The engagement of people, the turnout of people, that is something number one: that’s the responsibility of the political parties and the candidates,” Evnen said. “And number two: in the larger sense, it’s about educating our children about the importance of exercising the franchise in this representative democracy, this republic we have.”

2014 was the last competitive primary with a crowded field where Pete Ricketts won with 27% of the vote.

In-person voting

Voters casting their ballots have until 8 p.m. to do so at their designated polling place.

As redistricting altered some polling locations, voters were notified by mail of their current polling place. Those preparing to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday can find their polling place by entering their address on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup page.

Voters can also find polling place information on the Douglas and Sarpy county websites:

Anyone needing a ride to a polling place can get free transportation on Tuesday via city transit. ORBT and Metro buses as well as MOBY paratransit vans will provide free transit for all riders on Tuesday to help facilitate free transit to polling places.

