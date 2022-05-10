Election 2022 analysis: 6 things to watch for as Nebraska primary results roll in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News will be watching 6 key factors as the Nebraska Primary Election results are updated throughout Tuesday night.

The comparison of urban votes to rural votes in the Republican race for Nebraska governor, especially as population has been shifting into urban areas this past decade. The impact of endorsements, particularly former President Trump’s support of Herbster in this race and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ support for Pillen; as well as the positive campaigning strategy from Lindstrom. Did party-switching make a difference? How votes trend after thousands of Democrats shifted their party affiliation to vote the Republican ticket for this primary could be significant. Ricketts himself won in a crowded primary eight years ago. Do early votes favor a specific candidate? Which Democrat will move on to November in the 2nd Congressional District race? How many people vote for former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned but not before his name was already placed on the ballot and is now a convicted felon.

6 On Your Side: Live election coverage

Once polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, watch for live updates throughout the night from Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre streaming in the 6 News app and on our Facebook page.

6 News will also publish election results for all races in our viewing area on WOWT.com.

ELECTION RESULTS 2022 Nebraska primary

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.