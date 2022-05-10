Election 2022 analysis: 6 things to watch for as Nebraska primary results roll in
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News will be watching 6 key factors as the Nebraska Primary Election results are updated throughout Tuesday night.
- The comparison of urban votes to rural votes in the Republican race for Nebraska governor, especially as population has been shifting into urban areas this past decade.
- The impact of endorsements, particularly former President Trump’s support of Herbster in this race and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ support for Pillen; as well as the positive campaigning strategy from Lindstrom.
- Did party-switching make a difference? How votes trend after thousands of Democrats shifted their party affiliation to vote the Republican ticket for this primary could be significant. Ricketts himself won in a crowded primary eight years ago.
- Do early votes favor a specific candidate?
- Which Democrat will move on to November in the 2nd Congressional District race?
- How many people vote for former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned but not before his name was already placed on the ballot and is now a convicted felon.
