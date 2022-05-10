Election 2022: All eyes on Republican race for Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are nine people in the race for governor; four have done the most advertising.

Often in elections, you follow the money. At last check earlier this month:

Charles Herbster had raised more than $11 million in the race

Jim Pillen had raised more than $8 million

Brett Lindstrom had raised around $2.5 million

Theresa Thibodeau had raised around $300,000

6 News asked an Omaha political consultant if he has any predictions for Tuesday night.

“I remarked earlier today to a friend of mine — there are two kinds of people who know what’s going to happen in Nebraska right now: those who want to brag at cocktail parties and those who are full of it, and usually those are the same people,” said Ryan Horn with Bulldog Communications. “The fact of the matter is, it’s very difficult to predict what will happen.”

ELECTION RESULTS 2022 Nebraska primary

