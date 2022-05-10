Council Bluffs traffic changes expected as concert season nears

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A popular concert venue in Council Bluffs has construction going on at its front door.

What used to be I-29 is now a frontage road, and with the Stir Cove concert season set to start in a few days, there is concern about traffic in the area.

I-29 traffic is being funneled onto north and southbound frontage roads while construction is underway. That frontage road runs right in front of Harrahs Casino and its concert venue. And when you add concertgoers into the mix, thas a lot of additional vehicles moving around one area.

“We have to take into consideration not only the concert traffic, our local traffic using this area and then the out of city, out of state traffic, because this is still our interstate system, we’ve just thrown it into one intersection now,” said Lt. Marc Freeman with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Stir Cove has a capacity of around 3,500 people. There is only one road leading in and out of the music venue. Law enforcement and Pottawattamie County Emergency Management got together to come up with a plan to move concert traffic after the show.

“All our outbound traffic is going to flow to this intersection and southbound from there they’re going to have to adjust their route home,” Freeman added. “We’re going to keep the frontage road I-29 traffic continually running and we’re going to split it between two lanes and let them gradually merge up the on-ramp.”

Council Bluffs Police Lt. Chad Geer expects traffic to jump in the area around the Cove from1,500 to 3,500 vehicles before and after concerts. Lt. Freeman says engineers will be able to control traffic lights to help the traffic flow.

“They can remotely log in and change the green light time turn signal times anywhere from 45 to an extra 90 seconds, which will allow at least maybe 10 more cars to pass through the green lights.”

There will be traffic lights, cones, traffic cops and special vehicles set up to get drivers moving to the concert early warning about the traffic situation around the concert site.

“That’s one of the highway helper vehicles, comes equipped with cones, lighting, they can adjust arrow boards, send quick, short messages.”

Law enforcement says the key will be for drivers to pay attention and follow directions as they move through the area.

“It might not be the quickest route, it might not be the route that Google Maps gives them, but we’d like to assure them that we know what we’re doing.”

The first concert at Stir Concert Cove is set for May 13.

More information on the traffic patterns can be found through Pottawattamie County Emergency Management as the concert approaches.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.