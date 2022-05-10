Advertisement

Class A state soccer, Gretna and Marian advance to semis

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First day of eight at Morrison Stadium for state soccer. Girls Class A on the field first and the tournament opened with an overtime game. Gretna beat Elkhorn South 2-1 with a London Defini overtime penalty kick. They will play Lincoln Southwest next after the Silver hawks beat Lincoln East 3-0.

At night Lincoln Southeast beat Westside in overtime 1-0 and Marian beat Pius X 5-3. The Crusaders scored three second-half goals after trailing 3-2 at the break. It sets up two semifinals Friday starting at noon. Gretna and Lincoln Southwest will play first followed by Lincoln Southeast and Marian.

The Class A Boys will play Tuesday, Gretna is also the top seed there. The Dragons will play Millard South at noon. Creighton prep will face Westside and Papio South will take on Omaha Bryan.

