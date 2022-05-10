Advertisement

Central Iowa police officer shot in leg, hospitalized

An Iowa police chief is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (AP) - A central Iowa police officer has been taken to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, injuring a Perry police officer. Television station WHO 13 reports that the officer was shot in the leg and that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The officer was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested.

