6 First Alert Day: Severe storms possible late Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, the 6 First Alert Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in the late evening or overnight.

6 First Alert Day for Thursday (WOWT)

Heat and humidity will be the focus of the forecast for most of Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for much of the area. Humidity levels will be on the high side, so it is possible we could see heat index readings in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees at times.

Heat index potential Thursday afternoon (WOWT)

Gusty south winds are also expected, with gusts up to 40mph possible at times during the afternoon.

Gusty winds Thursday afternoon (WOWT)

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front in central Nebraska during the evening hours. With plenty of heat and humidity available to work with, these storms will likely be on the stronger side, with large hail and high winds possible. Storms will then push east during the late evening, likely arriving in eastern Nebraska around or after sunset. Thunderstorms will likely be weakening somewhat as they approach the metro, but a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat by the time storms reach the Missouri River.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday (WOWT)

