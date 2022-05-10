Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Severe storms possible late Thursday

By David Koeller and Emily Roehler
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, the 6 First Alert Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in the late evening or overnight.

6 First Alert Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Day for Thursday(WOWT)

Heat and humidity will be the focus of the forecast for most of Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for much of the area. Humidity levels will be on the high side, so it is possible we could see heat index readings in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees at times.

Heat index potential Thursday afternoon
Heat index potential Thursday afternoon(WOWT)

Gusty south winds are also expected, with gusts up to 40mph possible at times during the afternoon.

Gusty winds Thursday afternoon
Gusty winds Thursday afternoon(WOWT)

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front in central Nebraska during the evening hours. With plenty of heat and humidity available to work with, these storms will likely be on the stronger side, with large hail and high winds possible. Storms will then push east during the late evening, likely arriving in eastern Nebraska around or after sunset. Thunderstorms will likely be weakening somewhat as they approach the metro, but a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat by the time storms reach the Missouri River.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday
Severe weather outlook for Thursday(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler but still humid today before some storm chances later in the week.
Heat returns Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A Tuesday cool down, then the heat turns back up
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Starting the week with a surge into the 90s!
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Feeling like summer Monday