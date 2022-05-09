Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Starting the week with a surge into the 90s!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be very warm, windy and rather humid out the door for you on this Monday morning! Temperatures near 70 degrees with gusty SSE winds up near 40 mph will be how our Monday starts. That south wind will become southwest and really heat us up for the afternoon. Get ready for a high well into the 90s for many of us!

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The strongest wind gusts up near 40 mph this morning will back off this afternoon when they become southwest, topping out at 25 mph at times this afternoon.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

As the wind goes from SSE to southwest later this afternoon, that will dry the air out and cause our dew point to drop. That thankfully means we won’t have to worry about the heat index values this afternoon. It will just be a hot day, not humid.

Dew Points Today (WOWT)

A front moving through late in the day could pop a storm or too to the southeast of the metro but most of us will stay dry. It will bring cooler air to the air Tuesday. Highs in the lower 80s are likely by Tuesday afternoon as we wait for the clouds to clear from the morning.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be right back into the 90s by Wednesday & Thursday afternoon before the next threat of any widespread showers and storms return to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.