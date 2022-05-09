Omaha Public Works announces several traffic restrictions beginning Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers will be impacted by several road construction projects beginning Monday.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced several road restrictions Monday, including the closure of a portion of Harrison Street and a long-term restriction on a portion of Dodge Street.

Beginning Monday, Harrison Street will be closed between 36th and 35th Street for utility work for one week.

Dodge Street will be restricted westbound between North 20th and 24th Street for utility work for six months.

Several other restrictions also begin Monday:

Indian Hills Drive will be restricted to one lane westbound at North 89th Street for street repairs for three days.

Maple Street will be restricted to one lane westbound at North 78th Street for utility work for one week.

North 90th Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at Ohio Street for fiber optic installation for one day.

Douglas Street will be restricted eastbound at South 27th Street for fiber optic installation for one day.

Farnam Street between South 38th Avenue and South 39th Street will have lane restrictions for ADA replacement for one week.

North 16th Street will be restricted southbound at John J Pershing Drive for utility work for one week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.