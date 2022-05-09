Omaha Police ask for help looking for 24-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for help in looking for a 24-year-old Monday.

In an update from OPD, officers have found the van and the people inside but are still looking for Raena Sparks.

Earlier Monday officers said they were concerned for Sparks and others who may be in the car.

If found authorities say to call 911.

