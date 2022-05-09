Advertisement

Omaha Police ask for help looking for 24-year-old

Omaha Police looking for a 24-year-old on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Omaha Police looking for a 24-year-old on Monday, May 9, 2022.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for help in looking for a 24-year-old Monday.

In an update from OPD, officers have found the van and the people inside but are still looking for Raena Sparks.

Earlier Monday officers said they were concerned for Sparks and others who may be in the car.

If found authorities say to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Election 2022: Nebraska GOP candidates for governor make last push before primary
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Douglas County Sheriff candidate responds to speeding incident
Large number of teachers expected to leave Omaha Public Schools