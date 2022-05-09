Huskers clinch two seed in Big Ten Softball Tournament with win against Indiana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers finish off the regular season in style with a 5-4 walk-off win against Indiana. In a game where Nebraska was hitting several balls over the fence, it came down to a Mya Felder single in the eighth inning to clinch the win.

Big Red softball hit three home runs in the game to set a program with 74 in a single season. Cam Ybarra hit the first, Billie Andrews added her 19th and Sydney Gray hit her 11th of the season. Kaylin Kinney added a personal-best five strikeouts.

The Huskers finish the season 14-2 at Bowlin Stadium and will play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. They will see the winner of Penn State - Indiana game that will be played Wednesday, which means it could be a fourth straight against the Hoosiers. Thursday’s quarterfinal will start at 10 a.m.

