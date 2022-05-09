Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A Tuesday cool down, then the heat turns back up

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
May. 9, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy and hot conditions have prevailed for our Monday with highs in the mid-90s and noticeable smoke in the air. The SW winds that have carried in the warmth also brought in smoke from fires burning to the SW, mainly NM, creating air quality concerns in the Metro.

We should see some improvement there Monday night into Tuesday behind our next cold front thanks to a shift in the winds. As the front blows through we’ll look out for storm chances firing up SE of the Metro likely around 8-9 PM. A few storms could be strong to severe through midnight before they lose intensity.

Clouds build for everyone overnight and will gradually clear from S to N through Tuesday. Areas to the S that clear first will warm up the most with 90s making a return. Around the Metro and N clouds last into the afternoon and highs will warm to the 80s. A break from the heat for some!

The heat returns for all by mid week as 90s make a return to the forecast in the Metro.

The heat lasts into Thursday and by the evening we’ll look ahead to storm chances that come ahead of another cool down.

We’ll drop to the low 80s on Friday with clearing skies through the day... but by Friday night another round of storms will move in and push highs further down into the weekend.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

