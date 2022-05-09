Election 2022: Voter information for Douglas, Sarpy counties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Nebraska’s Primary Election Day nearly here — and officials expecting higher turnout than previous such elections — 6 News has gathered all the information you need to cast your ballot, if you haven’t done so already.

Early voting

Those requesting early ballots had to do so online April 22 or in person by May 2 and would have already received their ballots. Those ballots must be signed and placed in an official drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

BALLOT DROP BOXES Douglas County Sarpy County

Anyone who wants to vote in person ahead of Tuesday can do so at the Election Commission office, located at 12200 W. Center Road. You can also obtain a ballot there to drop off in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots can also be returned to a polling place on Tuesday, also before 8 p.m.

Nebraska voters casting their ballots early can track their ballot online.

In-person voting

As redistricting altered some polling locations, voters were notified by mail of their current polling place. Those preparing to cast their ballots in person on Tuesday can find their polling place by entering their address on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup page.

Voters can also find polling place information on the Douglas and Sarpy county websites:

Anyone needing a ride to a polling place can get free transportation on Tuesday via city transit. ORBT and Metro buses as well as MOBY paratransit vans will provide free transit for all riders on Tuesday to help facilitate free transit to polling places.

Who’s on the ballot?

The counties also have a list of the elections and candidates appearing on each ballot, with Douglas County providing a breakdown of each race individually:

ON THE BALLOT Douglas County Sarpy County

Election results

On Tuesday night, watch for live updates throughout the night from Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre streaming in the 6 News app and on our Facebook page.

6 News will also publish election results for all races in our viewing area on WOWT.com.

Still have questions?

You can contact the Douglas County elections office by calling 402-444-8683 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; or by emailing questions@votedouglascounty.com.

Sarpy County voters can contact the election commission office at 402-593-2167 or by emailing the election commissioner or chief deputy election commissioner.

