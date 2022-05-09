Douglas County to use new ballot-counting machines for primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commission officials are practicing for tomorrow’s primary election.

The counting machines were running Monday morning to make sure everything is working correctly.

Douglas County will have nine brand-new machines counting votes. Each machine counts about 250 ballots a minute.

Douglas County mailed out more than 85,000 early ballots for the primary - the most ever for a county gubernatorial race.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says most Douglas County voters have already cast their ballots.

“I think this time around, early voting ballots will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 60%, 65%, maybe 35% to 45%,” Kruse said. “On election day we’ll know how that turns out tomorrow night at eight o’clock.”

All early ballots must be placed in a dropbox location by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It is too late to send the early ballots by mail. Postmarks do not count.

