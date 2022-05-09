Advertisement

Douglas County to use new ballot-counting machines for primary election

Each machine counts about 250 ballots a minute.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commission officials are practicing for tomorrow’s primary election.

The counting machines were running Monday morning to make sure everything is working correctly.

Douglas County will have nine brand-new machines counting votes. Each machine counts about 250 ballots a minute.

Douglas County mailed out more than 85,000 early ballots for the primary - the most ever for a county gubernatorial race.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says most Douglas County voters have already cast their ballots.

“I think this time around, early voting ballots will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 60%, 65%, maybe 35% to 45%,” Kruse said. “On election day we’ll know how that turns out tomorrow night at eight o’clock.”

All early ballots must be placed in a dropbox location by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It is too late to send the early ballots by mail. Postmarks do not count.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Election 2022: Douglas County tests new ballot-counting machines
Election 2022: Douglas County tests new ballot-counting machines
Election 2022: What if Fortenberry gets re-elected?
(Source: MGN)
Election 2022: Voter information for Douglas, Sarpy counties
George Merithew, pictured during a March interview with 6 News, was ticketed by Omaha Police...
Douglas County Sheriff candidate ticketed going 107 mph in 65 mph zone