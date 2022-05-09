Douglas County Sheriff candidate responds to speeding incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A candidate for Douglas County Sheriff took to the radio to try and explain why he was ticketed for speeding over 100 mph on I-80 over the weekend.

This morning Republican George Merithew told KFAB that while he believes the speeding ticket was leaked for political purposes to 6 News, still he admitted he was speeding.

Merithew said he borrowed the BMW he was driving during the incident and wasn’t used to it, saying “It was a lot faster than I thought it would be.”

George Merithew: ”Wasn’t paying attention to the speed, it actually got away from me,” Merithew said. “I was doing it, I was driving it, I should’ve been paying a lot more attention to what I was doing and I was speeding.”

KFAB host Scott Voorhees: “They’ve got a speedometer in that 2020 BMW convertible?”

Merithew: ”They do. I didn’t know how to change the steering wheel. I couldn’t see it actually. I was going fast, no question about it.”

That speeding ticket came with a $300 fine.

About an hour later Merrithew’s Republican opponent Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson also responded on KFAB.

”I understand it’s embarrassing for George, I feel bad for him,’ Hanson said. “I don’t think people should not vote for him or vote for me because of a 107 mile an hour speeding ticket. I think the issues are much more complex and important. I think people should focus on the facts... and what’s most important for them and their families in this race for sheriff.”

Voters will decide between Sgt. Hanson and retired Omaha Police lieutenant Merithew tomorrow.

The winner of the Republican primary will later face the winner on the Democratic side of the ballot.

