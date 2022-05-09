Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police searching for missing man

Mark Aken, 66
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says 66-year-old Mark Aken of Omaha was last seen at the Horseshoe Casino on 23rd Avenue. Police say Aken wandered away from the casino around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Mark Aken’s family says he has dementia. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officers ask anyone who comes in contact with him to call 712-328-5737 to report his location.

