Cass County Sheriff: Man tased and arrested after attacking people with hammer near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Troopers tased and arrested a man accused of trying to carjack drivers while armed with a hammer.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were called to a gas station near I-80 and Highway 63 at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. They were responding to reports of a man threatening people with a hammer and trying to pull them from their vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man ran off before authorities arrived on scene. Deputies say they chased him to the I-80 Speedway, where he ran across the track and into the grandstand.

That’s where he was located, tased by a trooper and taken into custody.

