Two hospitalized after car and motorcyle collide in Omaha
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night left two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital.
The crash happened here near Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park around 8:30 p.m. A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided near 60th and Frederick just off I-80.
Omaha Police say two people who were riding the motorcycle were in critical condition after the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured. One lane was closed as a result of the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.