Two hospitalized after car and motorcyle collide in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night left two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital.

The crash happened here near Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park around 8:30 p.m. A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided near 60th and Frederick just off I-80.

Omaha Police say two people who were riding the motorcycle were in critical condition after the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured. One lane was closed as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

