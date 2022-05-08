Advertisement

Two hospitalized after car and motorcyle collide in Omaha

Two people are injured following a crash.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night left two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital.

The crash happened here near Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park around 8:30 p.m. A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided near 60th and Frederick just off I-80.

Omaha Police say two people who were riding the motorcycle were in critical condition after the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured. One lane was closed as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

