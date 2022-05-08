Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of April 2022
Many April viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a serious dog attack, as well as several crashes, one of which involved the death of two women.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for April 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two
Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly drove drunk and killed two women. One of the women was eight months pregnant. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
5. Omaha local competes in NBC American Song Contest
Singer Jocelyn from Omaha represented Nebraska on the NBC American Song Contest. She even got a hug from Snoop Dogg after her performance.
4. Crash in Omaha sends one to hospital
A bizarre crash sent one person to the hospital and ended with one vehicle on top of another.
3. Two killed, one injured in Omaha fiery crash
The first reports of a deadly car crash that ended with two women tragically killed.
2. Mom demands answers after dog attack in Omaha
A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. His mother wanted to know who was responsible.
1. Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash
The victims in a deadly crash were identified by Omaha Police. Officials say Sara Zimmerman, 37 - a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail who was eight months pregnant, and Amanda Schook, 38, both died when a drunk driver hit them head-on at a speed over 100 mph.
“This is a primary example of one of the worst scenarios when you drive drunk,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.
