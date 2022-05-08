Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of April 2022

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for April 2022.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly drove drunk and killed two women. One of the women was eight months pregnant. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Singer Jocelyn from Omaha represented Nebraska on the NBC American Song Contest. She even got a hug from Snoop Dogg after her performance.

A bizarre crash sent one person to the hospital and ended with one vehicle on top of another.

The first reports of a deadly car crash that ended with two women tragically killed.

A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. His mother wanted to know who was responsible.

The victims in a deadly crash were identified by Omaha Police. Officials say Sara Zimmerman, 37 - a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail who was eight months pregnant, and Amanda Schook, 38, both died when a drunk driver hit them head-on at a speed over 100 mph.

“This is a primary example of one of the worst scenarios when you drive drunk,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.

