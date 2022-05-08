Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of April 2022

Many April viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a serious dog attack, as well as several crashes, one of which involved the death of two women.
WOWT 6 News logo
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for April 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Man charged in fiery Omaha crash that killed two

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly drove drunk and killed two women. One of the women was eight months pregnant. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

5. Omaha local competes in NBC American Song Contest

Singer Jocelyn from Omaha represented Nebraska on the NBC American Song Contest. She even got a hug from Snoop Dogg after her performance.

An Omaha singer is competing on the big stage

4. Crash in Omaha sends one to hospital

A bizarre crash sent one person to the hospital and ended with one vehicle on top of another.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

3. Two killed, one injured in Omaha fiery crash

The first reports of a deadly car crash that ended with two women tragically killed.

Two women were killed in a crash overnight near 192nd and F streets.

2. Mom demands answers after dog attack in Omaha

A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. His mother wanted to know who was responsible.

1. Omaha Police identify two who died in Thursday night crash

The victims in a deadly crash were identified by Omaha Police. Officials say Sara Zimmerman, 37 - a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail who was eight months pregnant, and Amanda Schook, 38, both died when a drunk driver hit them head-on at a speed over 100 mph.

“This is a primary example of one of the worst scenarios when you drive drunk,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.

Two people who were killed in a Thursday night crash have been identified

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of April 2022
1. Omaha Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal crash
2. Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
3. Two killed, one injured in overnight Omaha crash
4. Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
5. Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather tonight
6. One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection
