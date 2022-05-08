Rowing exercise event raises money for kids in foster care

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A foster care organization raised money in a unique way Saturday. It’s a rowing event called Meters for the Many.

The event isn’t your typical fundraiser, it requires hard work and some sweat.

“We have a rowing event called Meters for the Many. Hosted by Orange Theory Fitness and a fundraiser for Foster Love,” said Amber Richardson, the Executive Director of Foster Love.

In total, everyone at the event rowed 4,166 meters, which represents all children in foster care in Nebraska.

The event raises money for the Foster Love boutique in Ralston, a facility that allows children to shop once a month at no cost. A fundraiser like this helps Foster Love continue to provide for foster children.

“They get to pick out hygiene products, backpacks, shoes. Our boutique is filled with about 80% new clothing and we want to continue to move in that direction so these funds help us to buy new clothing for that.”

Meters for the Many hits home for Amber. She and her husband are foster parents themselves. Hosting the event brings them joy knowing they’re making a difference for the foster care community.

“There are several hundreds of thousands of kids in our own backyard that have those same experiences of trash bags, and clothes that don’t fit, of leftovers, so we wanted to change the script and change the way children are provided for.”

It’s also for the participants to be proud of their hard work and show there are many ways to help make an impact for kids in foster care.

“Celebrate what our bodies can do and they were all capable of doing something, whether it’s rowing, raising awareness, donating, advocating or being a friend to a foster parent, we can all do something in the community to help foster children.”

