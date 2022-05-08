Advertisement

Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returns for 13th year

The 13th annual Nebraska Renaissance Festival saw a good turnout for its first weekend
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Lords and ladies took a step back in time this weekend at the 13th annual Renaissance Festival of Nebraska at the Bellevue Berry Farm.

Around 5,000 people came out for Saturday’s opening day.

Patrons can enjoy a variety of entertainment to go around at the fair, with fire-eating, acrobats, dancers and music. Fans can cheer on as knights on horseback joust in live battles.

Dozens of vendors are selling unique artisan goods, and there’s no short supply of turkey legs and beer.

“There’s amazing jewelry makers, sword makers, there’s people selling DND accessories, clothing. All of my clothing, except for my corset, is from this festival,” says attendee and vendor, Jexa Knobbe.

“Unlike other festivals that you might go to, this one has you feel like you’re included in a much bigger picture. So when you leave, it’s really memorable,” says Producer of the Renaissance Festival Howard Coffin.

This weekend’s theme was Masquerade Ball.

The festival will run again Saturday, May 14th and Sunday, May 15th. The theme that weekend is Luck of the Irish.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for kids. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

