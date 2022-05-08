Omaha’s Cinco De Mayo celebrations wrapping up Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cinco De Mayo celebrations are wrapping up in south Omaha Sunday.

It’s one of the city’s biggest festivals and 2022 marks the 102nd year for the Heartland tradition. Things kicked off Saturday at 24th and l Street, and the carnival ends Sunday night at 9:30 p.m.

Live entertainment, rides, delicious food and contests gave a wide variety of things for patrons to enjoy.

