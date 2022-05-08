Omaha Farmers Market returns for the 2022 season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local summer staple made its return Saturday morning.

The Omaha Farmers Market kicked off at the Old Market, and the weather could not have been more perfect for it.

“It’s been rainy, dreary, and it’s so nice to have a refreshing, sunny day,” says resident Hannah Phillips.

“I mean who doesn’t love being outside on a sunny day and want to do a little shopping,” says resident Emma Larson.

This season marks the return to its original spot on 11th and Jackson, after being in temporary locations to limit the spread of covid.

“This one just feels more open and on a beautiful day like this, it’s just nice to have the fresh air and the flower stands and all the homemade crafts. I like the openness a lot more of this one,” says resident Shayla Tschakert.

From baked goods to unique crafts, the full marketplace is back with 90 vendors in the Old Market.

Growers like Eric Lund are excited. This will be his 10th year selling flowers and produce.

“Oh, it’s so much better being back over here. The atmosphere is so much better. Being in a farmers market in a parking garage is just not ideal, so we really enjoy it. I think a lot of the vendors like being back here too,” says Lund.

The Old Market location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market at Aksarben Village will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning May 8.

