Omaha business donating 27,000 pounds of beef to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of pounds of top-tier beef processed right here in Omaha will help feed thousands of Ukrainians struggling to survive in the war-torn country.

Although Omaha is thousands of miles away from Ukraine, the Greater Omaha Packing Company is doing what they can to support those being impacted as the war continues.

“We just saw this intrusion into a peaceful democracy by Russia and by Putin,” says CEO Henry Davis.

Each day, more than 2,000 cattle get processed at Davis’ facility.

Now, Davis is sending 27,6000 pounds of that beef to Ukraine.

“Half of it went to the military and about half of it is being distributed to the citizens in Ukraine,” he says.

The first shipment arrived on April 27.

The ground beef will provide between 80,000 and 100,000 meals to soldiers, shelters, and citizens.

“We feel very fortunate to be in a position where we can help people out that are in such a horrible situation,” Davis says.

“You think there’s nothing you can do when in reality is there’s something that we can all do, whether it’s small or large,” says President Mike Drury. “We took a look at our capabilities, what we’re good at and what we have and what we thought was a good fit, and we were able to come up with some product donations that we thought would be most useful,” he says.

Both Drury and Davis say when the announcement of the donation was made at the plant, every employee hopped on board hoping to help in some manner.

The company also donated $150,000 to non-profits in Ukraine and on the border in Poland.

“All of these places need help and support and we have to eat three times a day, so the basic needs are what we’re trying to help cover and offset some of the hardships that all these places have,” Drury says.

The second shipment of beef is on the way now, and is expected to arrive next Friday.

Davis and Drury say they’ll continue to do whatever they can to help.

“Once we got it over there and now we feel like we have some channels and people that can handle that for us and they’re extremely grateful and cooperative, we’re going to keep on doing that,” Davis says.

