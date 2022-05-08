Nebraska State Patrol investigating after Neligh Police officer shoots suspect

NELIGH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an officer and a suspect injured.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Neligh Police responded to a road rage incident on Highway 275. The vehicles involved stopped at a nearby convenience store in Neligh before a store employee called 911 to report a disturbance in the parking lot.

A responding police officer found one of the vehicles and pulled it over near Highway 275 and V Street.

Preliminary reports allege when the officer went up to the vehicle to talk to the driver, the driver attempted to flee. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle before they fired their gun, hitting the driver. The officer fell from the vehicle and the suspect allegedly kept driving.

Police then say a citizen driving nearby saw what happened and forced the suspect off the road.

The officer and suspect were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.