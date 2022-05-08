David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy with spotty showers for Mother’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rumbles of thunder early this morning as a few storms rolled through the metro between 4 and 6am. Those storms have already pushed off to the east, but a few spotty showers will linger through the morning, and potentially into the early afternoon. Showers should generally fade as we approach the lunch hour, but a few sprinkles are possible into the early afternoon. Drier weather is expected for the later afternoon hours, with temperatures slowly warming to around 70 degrees.

Mother's Day Forecast (WOWT)

After a cooler and cloudy Mother’s Day, much warmer weather is set to move in on Monday. We’ll already be warming into the 70s by sunrise, with breezy southwest winds developing. Winds could gust to around 35mph, especially in the morning. With sunny skies and southwest winds, temperatures will heat up quickly. We’ll already be in the middle 80s by Noon, with highs likely reaching the low 90s for much of the area. A little humidity in the air as well, so it could feel even warmer.

Hot Weather Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

A weak cold front will move through Monday night, dropping us back into the upper 80s for Tuesday. That’s still well above average for this time of year. More heat is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back into the 90s. We will see a chance for some thunderstorms by Friday into Saturday, helping to bring temperatures back down to more seasonable levels heading into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.