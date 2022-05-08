David’s Evening Forecast - Feeling like summer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning storms quickly pushed out of the area, but showers and light drizzle stuck around into the early afternoon. The showers and cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side compared to Saturday, temperatures slowly working into the upper 60s. If we can manage a few thin spots in the clouds, temperatures may briefly touch 70 degrees this evening, otherwise we will stay in the upper 60s with cloudy skies. Winds will be light for the evening, but pick up overnight. Gusts of 25 to 35mph are likely after Midnight into early Monday morning.

Gusty winds by morning (WOWT)

The gusty winds will actually warm us up overnight, we’re in the middle 60s at Midnight but temperatures will already be in the low 70s by sunrise. We may see some lingering clouds through 7 or 8am, but sunny skies take over for the rest of Monday. Expect a very quick warm-up, temperatures sruge into the middle 80s by Noon, with highs topping out in the low to middle 90s across the metro. Humidity will not be too high, but it could be humid enough for a bit of a heat index. A cold front will move through late in the evening, which could park and isolated storm, mainly across southern Iowa.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

That cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Tuesday, with highs dipping into the lower to middle 80s. However, we heat right back up with highs in the 90s once again for Wednesday and Thursday. Several quick moving systems will bring chances for storms beginning Thursday night, helping to slowly cool temperatures for the end of the week. We will see more rain chances Friday night, and on Saturday. Temperatures should drop back into the 70s for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.