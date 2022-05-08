Advertisement

Creighton loses 6-5 at UConn, try to avoid sweep Sunday

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With seven games to go in the BIG EAST baseball season, Creighton trails UConn by three games. The 15th-ranked Huskies appear to be on their way to clinching the one seed in the BIG EAST Tournament following a 6-5 win against the Bluejays.

Creighton opened the scoring in the first inning with a Jared Wegner two-run double, the Jays added a third run in the seventh inning and then two more in the ninth. At that point, they were trailing 6-3. Alan Roden also drove in two runs.

UConn improved to 13-1 in the BIG EAST while the Bluejays fell to 10-4. The two teams will wrap up the weekend series with an early start Sunday, first pitch is set for just after 10 a.m.

