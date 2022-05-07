Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 6

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 6.

A man accused of stabbing his fiance to death in July 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Police say alcohol was possibly a factor in this head-on crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Gas thieves are getting more creative as the price at the pump continues to rise. Omaha residents are feeling the effects in more ways than one.

The Trump organization announced several speakers who would be attending the “Save America” rally. The organization prepared to see thousands attend.

A video that made the rounds on social media allegedly showed an Omaha Police officer stomping on a mentally handicapped woman’s ankle.

Former President Donald Trump spoke at his “Save America” rally in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

