Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 6

This week’s most-viewed coverage included gas thieves, a police investigation and a popular rally featuring former President Donald Trump.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 6.
6. Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A man accused of stabbing his fiance to death in July 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder.
5. One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Police say alcohol was possibly a factor in this head-on crash that sent one person to the hospital.
4. Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
Gas thieves are getting more creative as the price at the pump continues to rise. Omaha residents are feeling the effects in more ways than one.
3. Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers
The Trump organization announced several speakers who would be attending the “Save America” rally. The organization prepared to see thousands attend.
2. Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
A video that made the rounds on social media allegedly showed an Omaha Police officer stomping on a mentally handicapped woman’s ankle.
1. Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Former President Donald Trump spoke at his “Save America” rally in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
This week's top stories
