Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 6

This week’s most-viewed coverage included gas thieves, a police investigation and a popular rally featuring former President Donald Trump.
WOWT 6 News logo
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 6.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death

A man accused of stabbing his fiance to death in July 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder.

A man accused of killing his fiance in July 2020 is found guilty of first-degree murder.

5. One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection

Police say alcohol was possibly a factor in this head-on crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Omaha Police are investigating the possibility of alcohol being involved in a crash Monday evening.

4. Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Gas thieves are getting more creative as the price at the pump continues to rise. Omaha residents are feeling the effects in more ways than one.

With gas prices so high, gas thieves are getting creative.

3. Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers

The Trump organization announced several speakers who would be attending the “Save America” rally. The organization prepared to see thousands attend.

WOWT Live at 10

2. Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

A video that made the rounds on social media allegedly showed an Omaha Police officer stomping on a mentally handicapped woman’s ankle.

Omaha police say they are aware of the video that's now made the rounds on social media.

1. Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands

Former President Donald Trump spoke at his “Save America” rally in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Former President Trump's Save America Rally sees a large turnout

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
2. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
3. Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
4. Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
5. Scooter’s Coffee to offer free drinks to healthcare workers
6. Trump reschedules Nebraska rally because of severe weather
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending April 29
Top 6 for week ending April 22
Top 6 for week ending April 15
Top 6 for week ending April 8
Top 6 in January 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and breezy today, a few storms overnight
Warm and breezy today, a few storms overnight
Omaha's Los Nobles opened the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Festival.
Local band Los Nobles opens Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo Festival
Man who struggled on ventilator remembered after becoming organ donor