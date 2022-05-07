Advertisement

Omaha pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 SUVs

(WSMV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian in Omaha was killed Friday night after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing the street.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 153rd and Maple Street at 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say Curtis Gormley, 41, was trying to cross West Maple when he was hit by an SUV. He was then immediately hit by a second SUV. Gormley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the two drivers of the SUVs stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police add that one officer was blocking eastbound traffic at the scene when his cruiser was struck by a DUI driver near 156th and Maple Street. No injuries were reported and the cruiser had minor damage.

No charges have been filed relating Gormley’s death.

