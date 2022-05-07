Local band Los Nobles opens Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Los Nobles plays, hundreds and then thousands make their way to the music.

To many, this stage is where Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo Festival truly begins.

”Ever since I could walk I remember coming here to watch this, the parade, this festival,” said Victor Cebrero, who is the drummer for the band. “It has grown a lot over the years and it excites me that our community has grown a lot more, and I see all types of ethnicities here, and I’m like, yes, I like the (unity).”

Four years ago Augustin Hernandez from Millard and his friend Ray Bustamente, who had moved to the metro from Mexico, wanted to do something new with their music. So they turned to a classic sound and invited friends Victor and Luis Corral, both from Omaha, to play.

Friday night Los Nobles opened for headliners Sonora Tropicana from Colombia by way of Los Angeles. By the time Los Nobles’ opening act set was complete, an estimated crowd of 3,000 people had packed in front of the stage, dancing and enjoying the music.

“First of all, it is an honor to be given the special gift of opening this celebration,” said Corral. “The feeling of seeing people liking our music, dancing, I think only a musician can feel it. It’s like watching your favorite team sport, where you want to see your team win, and that’s what it’s like seeing people supporting you, and it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Cebrero said they hope to get into the studio soon to record for the first time together. Omaha radio station La Nueva sponsors the main concert stage, and radio personality DJ Mickey said that once Los Nobles gets a CD recorded, they’ll give the local band some air time.

