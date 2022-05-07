Federal court sentences two Californians to a year and a day in prison for sex trafficking conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week from drug trafficking, possession of firearms, and more.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Kevin Watson, 43, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to seven years for distribution and possession of child pornography. In an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, officials say they were able to partially download a torrent file that had child porn from Watson’s place in April 2020. The release states he made the child pron available for downloading. Officers seized Watson’s laptop during a search at his place in May 2020 and found at least 12 photos and 15 videos of child porn. According to the release, he admitted to having child porn on the laptop and using FrostWire and Limewire to find child porn. It’s reported Watson will have to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Jordan R. Torres, 31, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 15 years for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Omaha Field Division, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities got a tip of Torres being involved with distributing meth and having a gun while staying at a hotel. They were able to find out where he was staying with surveillance and arrested Torres on an outstanding warrant. It’s reported the warrant was for criminal possession of a financial transaction device. During a search of the hotel room, officials discovered a holster, a Smith & Wesson 9mm, loose ammunition, and over 350 grams of meth.

Christopher Smith, 51, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to about 15 and a half years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Omaha Police Department, Smith was arrested at his place in Feb. 2020 and officials say he was in possession of crack cocaine and over $1,000. During a search later that day they discovered about 399 grams of meth, a drug scale, a firearm, and accomplices. According to the release, officers also discovered another 304 grams of meth concealed in a car during a search in connection to the investigation in March 2020. It’s reported Smith is not allowed to have guns due to prior felony convictions of possession with intent to distribute meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

William D. Wilder, 57, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Omaha Police, they responded to a 911 disturbance call in July 2021 on reports of an armed person. According to the release, Wilder was visibly drunk when they arrived and saw an active situation in the parking lot in front of a business. Officers found a 9mm gun in his waistband when he was detained and they say the gun was unloaded and didn’t have a magazine. Police also found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his boot. The release further states Wilder was convicted in 2019 for possession of a firearm by a felon and terroristic threats, which is illegal for a convicted felon to have a gun.

Teriona Freemont, 25, of Macy, was sentenced Friday to a little over six years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the United States Secret Service, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it’s reported Freemont and co-conspirators Pablo Leyva and Chrystian Townsley were heading to Mexico after driving through Nebraska and Arizona in March 2020 for drug trafficking. They got pulled over in Arizona and officers seized a DB-15 rifle. According to the release, they made it to Mexico and left the truck there, and then came back to the U.S. on foot. A few days after heading to Mexico, they were pulled over again in Liberal, Kansas by officers after another person went to Arizona to pick them up and head back to Nebraska. The officer found five cellophane-wrapped packages collectively containing about four pounds of meth and 65 fentanyl pills in the car the release further states. Leyva and Townsley pled guilty to multiple charges and were sentenced to a combined total of 35 years.

Allen L. Webster, 42, of Macy, was sentenced Friday to over five years in prison as a felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with the Omaha Police Department, it’s reported Webster has a previous conviction of failure to register as a sex offender and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the release, a confidential informant identified Webster as a person trying to sell a gun in July 2019. Police say they were able to record a phone call the next day between him and the informant confirming a potential sale at an Omaha parking lot. The release further states officers saw a car driven by Webster go into a parking lot and talk to the informant but he didn’t have the gun and left. Webster did come back shortly, officials say, and sold a .38 caliber.

John Wong, 61, and Joyce Luo, 49, both of Rowland Heights, California, were sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison for sex trafficking conspiracy. In an investigation with Homeland Security Investigations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol, it’s reported that officials figured out that Wong and Luo would help females get to Nebraska for “commercial prostitution.” Officials say both placed ads through a website that would bring customers to Omaha and other cities and the ads would have a number for the customers to call and set up a “date.” The release states when customers called the number associated with the ads, Luo would talk to them and direct them to a hotel to meet up with a female. The female would keep part of the profit while also depositing a portion into a bank account that officials say was associated with Wong and Luo. The investigation revealed that over 5,000 ads were posted in 44 cities including Omaha and both agreed to forfeit more than $2.6 million dollars in profits to the government in connection to the investigation as well as a 2015 BMW X6. According to the release, they would use WeChat to communicate with the females, and both facilitated and made travel and housing arrangements. Wong was fined $50,000 and Luo was fined $5,000.

