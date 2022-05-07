David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and breezy today, a few storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50 around the metro. Skies are mainly sunny, and we will see lots of sunshine for most of your Saturday. Temperatures warm into the 60s by 10am, with 70s on the way this afternoon. Highs should top out around 76 in the Omaha metro. Winds are not much of an issue for the morning, but gusts will pick up through the day. Some gustier winds return this afternoon, gusts out of the south of 25 to 35mph will be possible.

Conditions will be dry into the evening hours, but thunderstorms are likely in central Nebraska. A few stronger storms are possible, but they will stay well west of the Omaha area. Storms will push east through the state overnight, but will likely still be west of Omaha at Midnight. Storm chances over eastern Nebraska into Iowa increase after 3am, with chances lingering through roughly 7am. Most of the storms will likely be just north of the I-80 corridor.

Cloudy skies and a few spotty showers will linger through Noon, with a few breaks in the clouds later in the day. If you have morning plans for Mother’s day, have the rain gear handy, but I do not expect a washout. Some peeks of sunshine will return in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.

A stretch of Summer-like weather is expected to settle in on Monday. Temperatures jump into the low 90s Monday afternoon with breezy southwest winds. Temperatures may dip slightly on Tuesday, but we are still looking at highs in the middle 80s. Highs in the low 90s return for Wednesday and Thursday. A series of systems will bring chances for storms back into the picture beginning on Thursday evening, with the best chances appearing to arrive at the end of the week.

