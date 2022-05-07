David’s Evening Forecast - A few storms early Sunday, then some summer heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds rolled in this afternoon but generally sunny skies and a stiff south wind helped to bring some Spring warmth to the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle 70s around the metro, but the gusty south winds once again put a damper on outdoor activities. Winds will continue to gust to around 30 or 35mph in the metro through the evening, backing off slightly overnight. Clouds will be thickening up this evening, with temperatures slipping back into the middle 60s by 10pm.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Storm chances will increase overnight as a cold front pushes across Nebraska. Storms initially for out in western Nebraska this evening, and should reach portions of eastern Nebraska by around 3am. The greatest storm coverage will be across northeastern Nebraska, mainly north of I-80. A few stronger storms are possible, especially this evening, but the storms should be weakening by the time they reach the metro around 5am Sunday morning. A few heavier downpours are possible along with plenty of lightning. Storms should then quickly slide east by 7am. Storms may be on the scattered side in the metro area, so not everyone will see rain.

Storms Early Sunday Morning (WOWT)

Although the storms will quickly exit the area, clouds and a few spotty light showers will linger through the morning. That will keep temperatures on the cooler side, likely in the low 60s through Noon. If you have any Mother’s Day plans in the morning, have the rain gear handy, though I do not expect the day to be a washout. Showers should dry up by midday, but clouds likely stick around into the later afternoon before we finally see some sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 70s.

Mother's Day Forecast (WOWT)

After a slightly cooler Sunday, a stretch of Summer heat is set to build into the area for much of next week. Gusty southwest winds and sunshine help temperatures on Monday to soar into the lower 90s, a high near 92 in Omaha. A weak cold front could fire off an isolated storm Monday evening, and then drop temperatures slightly Tuesday into the upper 80s. More heat is likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the 90s. Our next better chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the end of the week.

Summer heat arrives Monday (WOWT)

