Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill jogs to his position during spring training...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill jogs to his position during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O’Neill went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals, asking a three-man panel to award him $4.15 million rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer.

A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout is not expected for several weeks. The three heard the case remotely.

O’Neill set career bests last year with a .286 average, 34 homers and 80 RBIs, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting. He is hitting .213 with two homers and 19 RBIs this season.

