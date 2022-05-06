Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some breaks in the clouds and a little warmer into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and fog are what we start the day with but we should be able to break the clouds in a few spots at times today. It will never be perfectly sunny today but it will be better than the rest of the week has been.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

A few breaks in the clouds will be good today but we should have quite a bit of sunshine Saturday. That will allow us to warm well into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

The SSE wind will pick up during the day Saturday too with gusts to 35 mph likely by the end of the day into the evening.

Saturday Wind (WOWT)

Saturday night will be breezy into the overnight and Sunday morning before a round of showers and storms moves in. Those are most likely after 4am Sunday morning and rounds of showers could linger as late as 2pm on Mother’s Day. We’ll try to clear out some after that to round out Mother’s Day on a warmer note.

3 Day Forecast (3 Day Forecast)

