Police pursuit ends with crash in north Omaha

A police pursuit from Blair ends in a crash in North Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police pursuit that started in Blair ended with a crash in north Omaha.

The pursuit started as a traffic stop in Blair before the vehicle allegedly fled and the incident turned into a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash at 24th and Sahler, just a few blocks south of Ames Avenue.

Officials say two adults and a child were in the car as it reportedly ran off. All three have been captured by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

