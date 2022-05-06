Police pursuit ends with crash in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police pursuit that started in Blair ended with a crash in north Omaha.

The pursuit started as a traffic stop in Blair before the vehicle allegedly fled and the incident turned into a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash at 24th and Sahler, just a few blocks south of Ames Avenue.

Officials say two adults and a child were in the car as it reportedly ran off. All three have been captured by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

